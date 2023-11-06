Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $517.23. The stock had a trading volume of 61,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,140. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $411.21 and a one year high of $525.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

