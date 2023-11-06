Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 431 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 8.1% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after buying an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.95. 1,789,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,525. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average of $145.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

