Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.67% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,485. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.2255 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

