Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $400.29. 1,351,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,303. The company has a market cap of $320.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

