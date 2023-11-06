Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 31,911 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.4% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $220.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,112,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,843,750. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $700.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

