Keystone Financial Group Invests $1.48 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,907,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

