Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $91.20. 266,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,300. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.78.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

