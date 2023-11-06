Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 15,615 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 211,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 369,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $141.87. 630,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.30. The company has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.