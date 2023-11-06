Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) Insider Hansjoerg Plaggemars Buys 350,000 Shares

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN – Get Free Report) insider Hansjoerg Plaggemars bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$20,300.00 ($12,929.94).

Kin Mining NL engages in the development and exploration of gold and base metal properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Cardinia Gold Project, which covers an area of approximately 285 square kilometers comprises 139 tenements located in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

