Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) Insider Hansjoerg Plaggemars Buys 350,000 Shares

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN – Get Free Report) insider Hansjoerg Plaggemars bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$20,300.00 ($12,929.94).
Kin Mining Stock Performance
Kin Mining Company Profile
Kin Mining NL engages in the development and exploration of gold and base metal properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Cardinia Gold Project, which covers an area of approximately 285 square kilometers comprises 139 tenements located in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.
