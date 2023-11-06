Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up about 1.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after buying an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,198,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,781,000 after buying an additional 944,981 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.57. 100,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 588.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

