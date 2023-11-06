KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Boosted by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $497.52. 100,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.43 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

