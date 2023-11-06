Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHG. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

