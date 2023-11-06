Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.04 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of KRYS stock traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 563,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $132.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KRYS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

