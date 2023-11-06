L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $185.67 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.48.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

