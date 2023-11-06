Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.50-$0.60 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Lantronix Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $166.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Lantronix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lantronix by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

