LDR Capital Management LLC Buys 35,374 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 2.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 400,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

