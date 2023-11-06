LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

LDR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust comprises 0.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 107,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

