LDR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

LDR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Century Communities by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Century Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.12. 31,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,797. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

