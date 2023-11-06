Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 838 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.63. 2,264,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,817. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $95.20 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.57.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.