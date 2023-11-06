Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 8,853 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

