Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $46.99. 1,895,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,914,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

View Our Latest Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.