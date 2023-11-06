Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 283,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.