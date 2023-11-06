Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 40,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 166.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $562.89. 574,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $256.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $537.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.57 and a 1-year high of $574.40.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
