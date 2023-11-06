Leeward Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 110,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,092. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

