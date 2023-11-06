Legacy Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
DFAU opened at $30.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28.
About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF
The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.
