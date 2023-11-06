Legacy Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 110,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 359,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

