Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.1% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

