Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $537,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $36.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.