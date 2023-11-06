Legacy Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

