Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 571 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OGE

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.