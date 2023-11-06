Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.63% and a negative net margin of 32,038.97%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LXRX stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Raymond Debbane purchased 148,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $153,284.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,340,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,072.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 667,126 shares of company stock valued at $746,553 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 117,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 264,070 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

