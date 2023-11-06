Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $36.36

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.36, but opened at $39.28. Li Auto shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 3,440,335 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LI

Li Auto Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Li Auto by 233.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 186.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.