Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

LWAY stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,921,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,526 shares of company stock worth $427,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

