Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY23 guidance at $4.85-5.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.85-$5.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $53.99 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $85.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.73 million, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 44,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

