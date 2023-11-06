Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 3.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $43,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Linde by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $392.41. 463,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.57. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $395.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.