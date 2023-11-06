LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.81 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

