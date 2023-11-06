LivePerson (LPSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.38. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 83.26% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $97.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPSN opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. LivePerson has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.60.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

