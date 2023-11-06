Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 4.5% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 2,970,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,940,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LU. UBS Group cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lufax had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

