Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $208,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 446.7% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 23,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU opened at $412.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.59. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $419.86. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

