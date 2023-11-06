Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded to Buy at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.03.

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.29. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

