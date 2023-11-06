LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 693,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,230. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $262.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

