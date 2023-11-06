Maiden (MHLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.27. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

In other news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

