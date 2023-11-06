Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.58. The stock had a trading volume of 353,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $315.15 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $363.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $257,881,196 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

