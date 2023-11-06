Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $315.15 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.32. The firm has a market cap of $363.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $257,881,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

