Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.46. 532,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.32. The firm has a market cap of $363.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $315.15 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $257,881,196 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

