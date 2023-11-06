Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $412,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $387.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $315.15 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $364.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,240 shares of company stock worth $257,881,196 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

