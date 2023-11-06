MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.22 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $382.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCFT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

