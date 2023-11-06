Matrix Service (MTRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.18. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.75 on Monday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $319.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

