MaxLinear (MXL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

10/26/2023 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/26/2023 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/26/2023 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

10/26/2023 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $35.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – MaxLinear is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 89,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,921. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.89 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 712.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MaxLinear by 44,100.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

