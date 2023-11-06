McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.50. The company had a trading volume of 625,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,582. The company has a market capitalization of $195.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

